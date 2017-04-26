Northeast Ohio weather: Watch for slick spots on the morning drive!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

High pressure will be our dominant weather feature for today. Our next cold front will move through Thursday night into Friday. A sprawling upper level disturbance will hover over the region into the weekend.

Morning Commuter Alert:

Good morning! We're waking up to areas of patchy fog today. Remember to use your low beam headlights this morning. Fog should lift by mid-to-late morning. It will be a slow process.

You'll also want to watch out for slick and icy spots on the roads and on sidewalks/porches/driveways/etc. Any untreated surface likely re-froze overnight. (I can attest to this. Our yard, driveway, and porch were all skating rinks.)

Short Term Forecast:

Other than what I just mentioned, it should be a pretty easy weather day. (Although this morning will be gloomy.) Some patchy drizzle may pop up through the morning. That should come to an end pretty quickly.

We may (* MAYBE *) see a few peeks of sunshine this afternoon.

9:00 AM: 28°, Noon: 33°, 5:00 PM: 31°

Temperatures will quickly fall into the 20s tonight before rising into the lower 30s by sunrise.

Still Expecting A Warm-Up:

Today will be on the chilly side. However, we still have a little warm-up to look forward to.

Wednesday's high: 47°

Thursday's high: 60°

With warm air moving over snow pack, I am concerned about fog issues Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.

Mid-Week Rain Chances:

We may see a little freezing drizzle just before Wednesday morning's commute, so you'll need to watch for slick spots again. (And of course, fog.)

As temperatures warm up, we'll transition to rain showers Wednesday afternoon. Rain is also possible Wednesday night and Thursday.

Next Big Weather Maker:

A low pressure system will develop near the Oklahoma Panhandle late in the week. This feature will move northeast through the Ohio River Valley. As long as all of the ingredients are in place, these systems (often called "Panhandle Hooks") can produce accumulating snow for our part of the country.

We expect a lot of moisture to stream into NE Ohio from Thursday night through Saturday. As it stands right now, this system could really impact travel plans and outdoor plans. We may be looking at several inches of accumulating snow. Here's our thinking for now.

Thursday night: Rain likely. Windy. Low: 41°

Friday: A wintry mix. Ice possible. Windy. High: 35°

Friday night: A wintry mix. Windy. Low: 21°

Saturday: Snow. Windy. High: 21°

Saturday night: Chance of snow. Low: 8°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 10°

Stay tuned!

