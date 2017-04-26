Northeast Ohio weather: Watch for snow on the morning drive!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

A clipper system is moving through early this morning. Another clipper will move through Wednesday evening. Yet another clipper will move in on Friday. (This just means one snow chance after the next!)

Good morning! Snow is falling across the area early this morning, as our clipper moves through. The better accumulation with this system will be closer to Lake Erie and into the Primary Snow Belt. Accumulation will be slightly lighter as you travel farther south. We're still expecting general snowfall amounts around 1" – 3".

The clipper snow should end by mid-morning, if not sooner than that. We do expect some lake effect to develop in its wake. It may take a while for this to get going. Some of us won't see much, if any snow, after mid-morning. The lake effect should really get fired up around mid to late afternoon. This may slow the evening commute in spots.

An additional 1" – 3" is likely where those lake effect bands set up. Higher totals are likely where squalls persist.

Bitterly Cold Temperatures:

We've talked a lot about the snow, but I don't want to forget about the cold and the wind! Temperatures will be falling through the day today. We'll be around 19° by 3:00 PM with a wind chill in the single digits. We'll fall into the teens overnight. Wind chills will remain in the single digits. Brr!

Tomorrow morning is going to be COLD! It will feel like it's around 4° at 7:00 AM. We'll top out in the mid 20s Wednesday afternoon, but it will feel like it's in the lower teens.

Winds should back off a bit by Thursday, but temperatures won't warm up much.

Thursday's high: 25°

Friday's high: 29°

We should get back to above freezing sometime Saturday.

Saturday's high: 37°

Sunday's high: 37°

Wednesday's Snow Maker:

We are expecting some light lake effect snow on Wednesday morning. Most of Wednesday's snow should hold off until the afternoon. This will overspread the area, courtesy of another clipper system. The evening commute will be impacted again.

Looking Ahead:

I'm running out of room! There's so much to talk about! J

We do have a chance for light snow showers in for Thursday. Friday will bring another shot for snow showers, mainly during the second half of the day and into the evening.

Snow showers are possible Saturday morning. Rain and snow is a good bet for Sunday, but we're still pretty far out in time. This will need to be watched closely over the coming days.