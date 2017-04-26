Northeast Ohio weather: Waves of rain/storms through the weekend

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Slow moving system will push east of us tonight. More rain is expected tonight. The rain will become lighter as the night goes on. This will end as a few morning showers tomorrow and areas of drizzle. Breaks in the clouds later in the afternoon could push temperatures close to 70 degrees. Another disturbance later Friday night will bring the area a wave of rain and storms into Saturday morning. The rest of the day Saturday will feature a mostly cloudy sky.

