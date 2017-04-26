Northeast Ohio weather: Waves of rain in the forecast

A front is moving through this evening. Showers and storms are along it. I think most areas will get some rain out of this. The rain threat will end by morning. This front doesn't go far enough away from us to keep us dry for long. We expect more showers and storms to develop tomorrow afternoon. The best risk of rain will be south of Cleveland. Scattered showers are also in the forecast Thursday evening. This possibly could have an impact on Game 1 of the ALDS. Yet another steady wave of rain is expected to move in later Friday and Friday night. This could impact game 2 of the ALDS and high school football.