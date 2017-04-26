Northeast Ohio weather: Wet period ahead

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A major storm to our west tonight will slowly drift towards Ohio. There is alot of moisture associated with this system and a high percentage of rain in the forecast the next couple of days. I went with a few showers around overnight and for the morning drive. The rain is expected to become more widespread later tomorrow afternoon and evening. Some thunder is possible too as the instability increases. More showers and storms are in the forecast Thursday.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.