Northeast Ohio weather: Widespread rain to cause more problems

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

We are tracking two systems. One over Tennessee and one dropping in from Canada. These two will join forces and form into one major storm right over Ohio by Saturday morning. The end result will be for more widespread rain tonight and tomorrow. Colder air will start to build in Friday night. Saturday and Saturday night will feature wind driven showers and chilly temperatures for this time of year. Flooding will likely become an issue across Northern Ohio in the coming days.

