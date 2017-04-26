Northeast Ohio weather: Rain continues today! Flooding is possible

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Good morning! Another wet, blustery, and chilly day is in the forecast. Grab something warm and waterproof on your way out the door.

Weather Scenario:

Low pressure will pass by us today, keeping things very wet around here. The low will move toward Lake Ontario on Saturday, taking the steadiest rains with it.

Another upper level disturbance will move southeast out of Canada and combine with the first low over the Upper Great Lakes over the weekend.

This means unsettled, cloudy, cool, damp weather will hang around for the next few days.

Short Term Forecast:

Periods of rain are likely through 2:00 PM. Rain may be moderate to heavy from time to time.

By 3:00 PM or so, rain should become a little more scattered in nature. It won’t be as steady as what we’re seeing this morning, but we won’t totally dry out either.

Temperatures will hover right around the lower to mid 50s. Today will also be quite blustery.

Winds will pick up tonight, as scattered showers continue.

Weekend Outlook:

Saturday: Cloudy and windy with occasional light rain showers, especially in the afternoon. Highs around 50°.

Sunday: A few morning showers are possible. Clouds may break late in the day. Highs around 50°.

Frost Alert:

A quick heads up for my gardeners! Frost is still a possibility on Sunday night. Please take measures to protect your vegetation from Sunday night through Monday morning.

Looking Ahead:

When will all of this gloomy weather break?

The start of next week does look much better. Expect a lot of sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Highs will still be cool on Monday and Tuesday (50s) but we should climb back into the mid 60s Wednesday.

