Northeast Ohio weather: Winds of change to bring winter weather

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A major pattern change is about to happen for much of the country this week. It all begins with a major cold front that is forecast to cross our area tomorrow morning. You can expect windy conditions for a while. Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph tonight in spots. Showers will become likely from west to east tonight. Rain will be in the area for the drive tomorrow morning. Rain will end by afternoon. The rest of the day will feature windy weather and falling temperatures. More wind on Wednesday. A secondary front later Wednesday afternoon could kick off some flurries. Lake effect snow develops Wednesday night east of Cleveland.