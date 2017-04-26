Northeast Ohio weather: Winter pattern is here to stay

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Drier air building in will break up the clouds tonight. It will remain windy. Temperatures drop into the low 30s by morning. A cold pattern will continue to set up for the next several days. A secondary cold front will track through later tomorrow afternoon. This will reinforce the colder air. We do expect lake effect snow to develop by Thursday morning. Lake snow will be in the area along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland.