Northeast Ohio weather: Wintry weather likely for the morning commute!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

A cold front will move through NE Ohio today. High pressure will build into the region tonight into tomorrow. Significantly warmer air will stream into our neck of the woods by the middle of the week.

Morning Commute Alert:

Good morning! As I write this very early in the morning, we have a potpourri of precipitation moving through. There's some freezing rain and some light snow. Some sleet may also pop up out there. This area of activity will move east through NE Ohio early this morning. This will create hazardous conditions for the morning commute.

Please give yourself plenty of time to get into work today. Don't rush. Delay your travels if you can.

Short Term Forecast:

The wintry mix should transition to ALL snow area-wide by 7:00 AM or so. (Some locations will go to all snow before that.) Snow will be winding down through the early-afternoon hours.

Area-wide, we're forecasting 1" – 4" of new snowfall.

Temperature-wise, today will be MUCH better than recent days. Some of us have already reached 32° early this morning for the FIRST time since Christmas Eve!

Today will also be quite windy, so it will feel as if it's in the 20s all day.

9:00 AM: 34°, Noon: 36°, 5:00 PM: 36°

Temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s overnight. Expect dry conditions all night.

We Get A Break!

After several days of bitterly cold and snowy conditions, we're going to get a MUCH needed break.

Tuesday's high: 33°

Wednesday's high: 43°

Thursday's high: 57°

Friday's high: 38°

We are not anticipating any rain or snow on Tuesday. However, we'll need to watch for a little light freezing rain on Wednesday morning. As temperatures warm up on Wednesday afternoon, we should transition over to all rain.

Rain showers are also possible on Thursday.

Next Big Weather Maker:

Models indicate that our next big weather maker will arrive late in the work week. I expect a mix of rain and snow on Friday. As temperatures fall on Friday night, we'll change over to all snow. That snow will hang around into your Saturday. Accumulation snow is likely.

As it stands right now, this system could really impact weekend travel plans. Stay tuned!

Saturday's high: 27°

Sunday's high: 17°

