Northeast Ohio weather: Storms that could be intense

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A system will impact our area tonight and tomorrow. A strong cold front will push through tomorrow evening. It is a warm and muggy night. Scattered thunderstorms will be in the area and a few could produce heavy rain. More storms will be around tomorrow that could mess up your outdoor plans and travel. Any of these storms could go severe with damaging wind being the primary threat. Things dry out Tuesday night and much cooler air builds in by Wednesday.