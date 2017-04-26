Northeast Ohio weather: Strong storms south of Canton this afternoon

(Source: WOIO) CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
Strong storms tracking south of Canton this afternoon with strong winds and even hail. Cleveland area could see some stray storms but as of right now they are enjoying a great summer day. Tomorrow everyone is warm and sunny! Even Monday looks dry until Monday night. It'll be in the low-80s Sunday. Upper-80s Monday. Not a lot of rain in the forecast after Wednesday.
