Northeast Ohio weather: Sunshine Galore Today! But not so for the Solar Eclipse Monday

Enjoy your sunfilled Sunday! Temps today should top out in the Low-80s-with some humidity to go with it! Monday is going to be a hot one! With many Feels-Like temps hitting around 94°. With the increase in heat and humidity-and our Lake- I see an increase for clouds for Monday afternoon. And I can't rule out a shower East of the Cleveland. Clouds will be on the increase Monday. Remember the best time to see the Solar Eclipse is beginning at 1pm- 2:30pm is the best look at the Moon covering the sun, and it ends by 3:50pm. Big storms coming Tuesday afternoon and evening. And then our temps drop into the Low-70s!