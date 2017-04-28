Second Round: Cavs take Game 1 against Raptors, Game 2 Wednesday

The Cleveland Cavaliers picked up where they left off following a long layoff and throttled Toronto 116-105 on Monday night in the opener of their Eastern Conference semifinal.

The Cavs hadn't played since April 23, when they completed a four-game sweep of Indiana. But the defending champions didn't show signs of rust and were well-prepared to face the revenge-seeking Raptors, who lost to Cleveland in last year's conference finals.

In 2016, the Cavs beat the Raptors in six games in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Finals. In the 2017 regular season, Cleveland faced Toronto four times, beating them three times.

The Cavs will host the Raptors on Monday for the first game of the series. The rest of the series goes as follows:

Game 1: Toronto at Cleveland. Monday, May 1, 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: Toronto at Cleveland. Wednesday, May 3, 7:00 p.m.

Game 3: Cleveland at Toronto. Friday, May 5, 7:00 p.m.

Game 4: Cleveland at Toronto. Sunday, May 7, 3:30 p.m.

The dates for Games 5-7 will be determined at a later time.

