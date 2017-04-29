Arson not suspected in deadly Pepper Pike fire

The State Fire Marshall along the Pepper Pike Fire Department is investigating a fire that killed an elderly couple Saturday morning, but they do not think it was arson.

According to Fire Chief Joe Mariola, the fire started just before 4 a.m. at a house on Summit Lane. A neighbor called 911 to report seeing flames.

Mariola said the flames were so intense that firefighters couldn’t get inside to help the couple who was in their eighties.

The blaze destroyed the house, and the victims have been identified as Kermit and Ann Greeneisen.

Kate Williams said she knew the couple for twenty years and when she heard about the fire she wanted to pay her respects.

“They were the nicest people you would ever want to meet. Great people and they loved life," said Williams.

"Mrs. Greeneisen was with the Western Reserve Herb Society and Kermit was of course with the Art Museum. The greatest people community minded people Christian people and good faith good friendships,” said Greeneisen.

Neighbor Deborah Dorsey said the couple had been married for over 50 years.

“They were just the sweetest couple, this is unimaginable. They just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary," said Dorsey.

Kelly Stiner, a spokesperson for the Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office, says their office is investigating as well.

STATEMENT FROM THE CLEVELAND MUSEUM OF ART ON THE LOSS OF ANN AND KERMIT GREENEISEN



Both Ann and Kermit Greeneisen were generous and dedicated supporters of the Cleveland Museum of Art. Ann assisted as a volunteer, mostly at the Information Desk, greeting visitors with her warm smile and Kermit served as a docent for over 17 years. His humor, knowledge of the museum and its collection, steady manner and ability to connect with visitors of any age are just a few of the many things we've always treasured. This is a tremendous loss for the museum and Northeast Ohio community.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.