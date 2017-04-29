Missing Euclid woman returns home safe - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Missing Euclid woman returns home safe

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The missing Euclid woman returned home safely Sunday afternoon. Earlier police were asking the public to help them find the woman.

48-year-old Karen Gillard was considered an endangered adult.

According to detectives, Gillard went missing from her Euclid home Friday afternoon. 

