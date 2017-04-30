Barbershop owner, activist open barberia to help local youth

As summer approaches in Cleveland, one local woman wants to give children and teens a positive place to spend their time.

Wanda Ford is a community activist and said it’s her mission to give back.

“When I was growing up in the projects we didn’t have too many people helping me out, so I came back to try and give everything I can to the kids and the community,” said Ford.

Every Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m.-3.p.m. Ford opens the doors of Adjuntas Barber Shop on Lorain Avenue for mentoring. Owner Victor Catala also helps out for the "Story Time and Homework Help." She encourages children of all ages to come for free of charge to learn everything from manners to math.

“We work on behavior, we work on etiquette, and how to be respectful towards grown-ups,” said Ford.

Ford said she wants to provide the kids with physical and educational activities, and give them a positive place to go during the summer.

“There’s a lot out here for these kids not to do. The recreation centers are closed pretty early. I'm just trying to keep them busy and off the streets hurting themselves,” said Ford.

Ford believes just a few hours a day can make a difference.

“I saw a kid the other day who said, 'yea Ms. Wanda you really helped me out, you really got on my nerves and I hated it, but I understand now',” said Ford.

She told me her dream is to help thousands, but until then helping just a few is more than enough.

“Even if I can just bring in two or three kids in their life that would be great for me,” said Ford.

To learn more information about Ford’s program contact Wandaford3333@gmail.com.

