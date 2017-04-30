Shaker Lakes is a great place to see carp, turtles, and ducks

The Shaker Lakes in Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights were created when Shakers dammed Doan Brook in the 1820's to power a sawmill. The Cleveland Historical Society says in 1896 a real estate company donated 279 acres to the City of Cleveland that included the lakes.

The area became parkland, and in the early 1900's it was a popular site for canoeing and swimming, activities banned today.

The parks were threatened by a planned highway in the 1960's. The Shaker Lakes Nature Center was created, in part, to prevent highway construction.

Today it's a great place to walk, see carp, turtles, ducks, geese and the occasional wild turkey, crane or deer.

There's a small parking lot for visitors off N. Park Boulevard, just east of Coventry Road.

