Bernie Sanders coming to Cleveland on Monday

Bernie Sanders will be speaking in Cleveland on Monday. He will speak at an 8 a.m. breakfast at the City Club. 

This event is open-to-the-public. Tickets are $35 and the proceeds will go towards the City Club.

He will talk about following topics:

  • Immigration
  • Healthcare
  • Education
  • Other public policy matters

