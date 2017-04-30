Bernie Sanders coming to Cleveland on Monday

Bernie Sanders will be speaking in Cleveland on Monday. He will speak at an 8 a.m. breakfast at the City Club.

This event is open-to-the-public. Tickets are $35 and the proceeds will go towards the City Club.

He will talk about following topics:

Immigration

Healthcare

Education

Other public policy matters

