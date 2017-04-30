Kasich promotes new book in Westlake

Governor John Kasich was in Westlake Sunday afternoon promoting his new book. Kasich said he learned a lot while being Governor.

He explained you have to unify and being headstrong isn't always the best way to lead. Kasich said he President Donald Trump's speech on Saturday. He was disappointed in the speech, saying the president was out of line.

"I think last night's performance, as David Gergan said, was the most negative performance ever from a sitting President. That's not a way to bring us together," Kasich said.

