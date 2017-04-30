Mother of Cleveland stabbing victim speaks out on dangers of domestic violence

A Cleveland mother is speaking out after her 20 year old daughter was brutally attacked.

She's calling it domestic violence.

“I got a call from my sister saying my daughter had been stabbed and it's bad,” said Shannon Stevens. She says her daughter, Shania, is a caring woman who loves to help others.

“Fun, quirky, everyone loves her. She has this crazy sense of humor. She loves to share,” Stevens said.

Shannon thought she was going to lose her daughter Friday night. Shania went to an ex-girlfriend's house for dinner, and was stabbed in the chest.



“She lost a lot of blood, a ton of blood. She received transfusions,” Stevens said.



Shannon says Shania was able to get out of the house, and a neighbor called 9-1-1. Police and EMS came right away.



“Had they not gotten to her when they got there, my daughter wouldn't be here. My daughter would have bleed to death alone, with no one around, not her mom, dad, no one,” Stevens said.



While she is thankful her daughter pulled through surgery, and is recovering, she wants to send a message about domestic violence.



“Any type of abuse should not be tolerated. You need to get away immediately. My daughter had left that situation.”

Cleveland police have made an arrest. That woman is expected to go in front of a judge for a bail hearing Monday.

