UPDATE: Missing 5-year-old girl found safe, babysitter arrested

UPDATE: Cleveland Police say the missing 5-year-old girl has been found safe and in good condition. Her babysitter, Barbara Whitlow, was arrested and taken away from the scene by police because of an outstanding warrant.

Police say Rihanna L.Todd was reported missing Sunday afternoon. She was seen Sunday riding her bike in front of her mother's home at 3372 E.142nd Street around 4 p.m. She was described as a black girl wearing a white shirt, purple Tinkerbell tutu jean shorts, and pink and white shoes. She was with her babysitter Barbara Whitlow at the time of disappearance.

The girl's mother, Leana Todd, said she returned to a dark and empty home around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. She said the daughter and the babysitter were gone.

Mom says babysitter Barbara Whitlow is her childhood friend- doesn't know why she would disappear with child. pic.twitter.com/f3jVKXYfIg — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) May 1, 2017

The girl was brought back home by the babysitter Monday morning.

