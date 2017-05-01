Melanoma Monday: Check you and your partner for suspicious marks, moles

Today is Melanoma Monday - a national campaign designed to remind everyone to check their skin for suspicious looking marks and moles. Skin cancer is one of the deadliest forms of cancer, but if detected early, it is also one of the most treatable forms of cancer.

"Melanoma can run in families, so patients who have melanomas on both sides of their family, the mothers side and fathers side are at increased risk for melanomas," said dermatologist Nicole Fussell.

According to Cancer.org, 10,130 people died from melanoma in 2016.

There are many simple ways that you can lower your risk of being affected.

"I don't tell people to not, not be out in the sun - just be smart when you are out. Obviously, if you are out for long periods of time, reapplying your sunscreen. There is actually nicer sun protective clothing that exists, not broad brimmed hats, they even make long sleeve shirts that have sun protective factor," added Fussell.

But simply wearing sunscreen isn't always enough. There are specific factors you should look for in your sunscreen.

"Finding a good quality sunscreen with titanium and zinc in it, reapplying as the day goes on and keep reapplying when you can," said Fussell.

If you believe that you may be developing skin cancer, there is a simple check that you can do at home.

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends going through the ABCDE's of melanoma:

A is for Asymmetry.

B is for Border irregularity.

C is for Color that varies.

D is for Diameter larger than than 6mm, about the size of a pencil eraser.

E is for Evolving - changing in size, shape and color over time.

It is recommended that anyone over the age of 20, should be checked by a dermatologist yearly.

Click here for more information: SpotSkinCancer.org

