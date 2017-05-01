Police: Approximately 25 shots fired during Cleveland party

Cleveland Police say officers responded to a reported shooting at the HotCards building located at Superior Avenue and East 24th Street in Cleveland Sunday night.

The incident was reported at approximately 8 p.m. Police say a suspect opened fire outside of the building where a party with up to 200 people were in attendance. Officers found at least 25 shell casings during their investigation. A 25-year-old male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was dropped off at Charity Hospital for treatment to his injury.

According to Cleveland Police, an off-duty officer that was working secondary discharged his weapon during the incident.

Police are still investigating the incident.

