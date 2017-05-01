Local student develops mobile recording studio

When you think of recording music, you most likely think of laid out digital studio with all the latest technology. That set-up however, largely due to cost, is not available to everyone. But now, a Cleveland State University student is developing a product.

He calls it Studio Stick, and he says it can create a recording studio experience.

Brandyn Armstrong says he had the same problem lots of amateur musicians had when he wanted to record, “Not having enough money for recording studios, not being able to capture my creative ideas.”

The result, two years into development, is a mobile recording studio. You can take it anywhere, so when you've got the music in you, you can record using Studio Stick without missing your creative moment.

And this is not simply singing into and recording on your mobile phone.

Armstrong has worked with a developer to create an app that creates a studio. “The app is actually an all-in-one musicians database. You go in and purchase instrumentals to record. You can mix and master it, just like you're in a regular studio,” Armstrong says.

Studio Stick offers four channel recording that helps create, what Armstrong calls, a full recording studio experience. “You can get pretty close because you can change the frequency of your vocals, add effects such as chorus, reverb, different effects, just like you’re in a regular studio,” he says.

Armstrong said Studio Stick just won a $25,000 development gr ant and is expected to go on the market soon. Armstrong says it’s price point should be around $300.

