Cleveland Clinic president, CEO stepping down

The Cleveland Clinic announced Monday that president and CEO Toby Cosgrove is stepping down from his position with the Clinic.

Cosgrove served as president and CEO for approximately 13 years. He announced the decision at a staff meeting Monday morning. Cosgrove is expected to remain with the organization in an advisory role during the process of nominating a new CEO.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be a part of an extraordinary and forward-thinking organization that puts patients at the center of everything we do," Dr. Cosgrove said.

The Cleveland Clinic has grown into an $8 billion healthcare system with locations in Ohio, Florida, Nevada, Canada, and in Abu Dhabi. The Clinic plans on opening a London location in 2020. The Cleveland Clinic has become Ohio's largest employer with more than 50,000 caregivers employed.

Cosgrove's successor is expected to be named by the end of 2017.

