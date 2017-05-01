Bernie Sanders addresses Cleveland audience on public policy issues

Bernie Sanders at the City Club of Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

Vermont Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders addressed an audience in Cleveland Monday morning.

He spoke at the City Club of Cleveland to address public policy issues, including immigration, healthcare, education, and other matters.

The event was open to the public, but was sold out.

Senator Sanders was a Democratic nominee for president in 2016 but lost to primary candidate Hillary Clinton.

Other significant figures that spoke at the City Club include former presidents Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush.

