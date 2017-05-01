Neighbors on Cleveland's east side want giant hole fixed

For about two years, neighbors on the east side of Cleveland who live near the intersection of East 68th Street and St. Clair Avenue tell Cleveland 19 they've been dealing with a giant hole. Neighbors, like Willie Graham, are concerned because they worry a child could fall in the hole. "I even added trash cans to fill-in part of the hole so that if someone does fall they are able to get out," said Graham who lives in the area.

Neighbors want answers and a solution behind this issue that they've been trying to tackle for months.

Cleveland 19 is trying to figure out a solution behind this issue.

