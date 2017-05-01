Ohio governor delays 9 executions as court fight continues

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich has delayed nine executions as a court fight continues over the constitutionality of the state's lethal injection process.
The Republican governor's announcement Monday postpones an execution scheduled for next month until July. It also pushes eight other procedures back months.
Kasich said the timing of arguments before a Cincinnati federal appeals court necessitated the delay.
The court is hearing Ohio's appeal of a judge's order finding the state's latest execution process unconstitutional.
Ronald Phillips was scheduled to die May 10 for raping and killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter. He is now set for execution July 26.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.