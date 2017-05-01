Guests can now sleep in Ralphie's bed, Christmas Story house

Guests will now be able to spend the night in the Christmas Story house, even in Ralphie's bed!

The Christmas Story House is now available for year-round overnight stays. The home, located at 3159 West 11th Street in Cleveland, is most known for the location of the movie filming.

Guests will have a private third floor loft, which includes a bedroom, living room, full kitchen, full bath, and Ralphie and Randy's twin beds. The entire house will be made available to the guests once the museum closes at night.

The house can accommodate six guests per night, and bookings begin at $495, depending on the season.

