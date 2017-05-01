Cleveland police investigate 2 overnight smash-and-grab attempts

Cleveland police are investigating several overnight smash-and-grab attempts at two Cleveland west side stores.

Police say the first incident occurred at the Walgreens located in the 16800 block of Lorain Avenue.

The second attempted smash-and-grab took place at Rite Shop located in the 3100 block of West 73rd Street.

In both incidents, the suspect drove their vehicle through the front entrance of the business. Police have not confirmed whether the two attempts are connected.

