Matthew McConaughey wears 'alright' hat to Mahall's in Lakewood

Matthew McConaughey is in the Cleveland area to shoot "White Boy Rick," but he took some time off to go bowling at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood and that's "alright, alright, alright."

The star wore a hat that said "alright" to make our Dazed and Confused dreams come true. A Mahall's owner said McConaughey bowled a game with his wife and kids and he was there to celebrate a cast member's birthday.

The film, which stars McConaughey, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bruce Dern, and others, will be partially filmed in. The shoot will take place near Lakewood Hospital.

"White Boy Rick" is about Richard Wershe, Jr., a 14-year-old boy turned law enforcement informant. He then became a major drug dealer. McConaughey is believed to play Wershe, Jr.'s father.

McConaughey has been spotted in several downtown Cleveland locations and stopped to meet the Lorain County Sheriff's deputies.

