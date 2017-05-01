Police: Man bought pizza with counterfeit cash

Police need your help to identify a suspect.

The man passed counterfeit $100 bills at East of Chicago Pizza, Get-Go on Cromer and Dollar General at 3250 Cleveland Ave. NW between April 10 and April 11.

According to police suspect also passed a counterfeit $100 bill at Giant Eagle on Raff Rd SW on September 27.

If you have information please call the Canton Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144 or send an anonymous text using tip411 (847411) Start your message with the word CANTON.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.