Melt Bar & Grilled opening in Avon in August

Melt Bar & Grilled is planning to open its 13th restaurant in Avon this August.

The Cleveland chain will open at 35546 Detroit Road, which was previously a Bar 145. The restaurant is expected to hold 270 guests in the 6,000-square-foot space.

We are thrilled to announce that Melt is coming to Avon! Melt will be opening our tenth full service location this August. #herewegrowagain pic.twitter.com/qqAYiqJFUX — Melt Bar and Grilled (@MeltBarGrilled) May 1, 2017

Melt currently has locations in Lakewood, Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, Columbus, Beavercreek, Akron, Independence and Mentor. A Dayton location and one at Cedar Point is underway (Memorial Day weekend), too.

