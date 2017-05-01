Melt Bar & Grilled opening in Avon in August - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Melt Bar & Grilled opening in Avon in August

AVON, OH (WOIO) -

Melt Bar & Grilled is planning to open its 13th restaurant in Avon this August. 

The Cleveland chain will open at 35546 Detroit Road, which was previously a Bar 145. The restaurant is expected to hold 270 guests in the 6,000-square-foot space. 

Melt currently has locations in Lakewood, Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, Columbus, Beavercreek, Akron, Independence and Mentor. A Dayton location and one at Cedar Point is underway (Memorial Day weekend), too. 

