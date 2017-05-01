Police find man setting up hammock, attempting to sleep in tree

Bay Village police said they responded to a large tree near the intersection of Forest Drive and West Oviatt Road on April 26 for reports of a suspicious male.

When officers arrived, they found a blanket, a rug, and a bag at the base of a tree. Officers looked up and saw two ropes hanging from a tree approximately 50 feet high. A male wearing a red helmet was seen in the canopy.

According to Bay Village Police, the officer yelled to the subject above, "What are you doing up there?" The man responded back and said that he was setting up a hammock so he could sleep in the tree that night.

Police identified the subject as a 47-year-old man from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. According to police, the man was in a tree that belonged to the city of Bay Village, so he was not allowed to sleep there overnight.

The man told police he has received specialized tree climbing training and has traveled all over the world to sleep in trees.

