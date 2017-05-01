Dirt bikers still 'terrorizing' residents, councilman calls for public hearing

Cleveland City Councilman and Mayoral Candidate Zack Reed says he wants to take urban “terrorists” off the city streets. More specifically, unlicensed dirt bike riders who he says are terrorizing the neighborhoods.

The Ward 2 Councilman has written a letter to Council Safety Committee Chairman Matt Zone, requesting a public hearing to address residents’ concerns. In that letter, Reed says he wants to hold the hearings before the summer months, when “the situation becomes even more problematic than it already is.”

As we’ve been reporting, the bikers have once again resurfaced in recent weeks, riding en masse, not only in the neighborhoods but downtown Cleveland. Police say they have been ordered not to stop the bikers, putting them in what Reed calls “very difficult situations.”

In January, Cleveland City Council approved funding for a $2.3 million dirt bike track at Marion Motley Park on the East Side. The proposal was opposed by some council members, including Reed, who said the money would be better served by fighting crime and repairing aging rec centers in their wards.

Mayor Frank Jackson has been the main engine behind the park. His grandson is an avid dirt biker, who has been arrested for driving his dirt bike illegally.

