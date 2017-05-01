Extra security at Mayfield High School

Police and school officials are investigating threats of "alleged upcoming violence" at Mayfield High School.

A letter was sent home to parents on Friday, but no details of the threat are being released.

Principal Jeff Legan says there will be increased police presence on campus and "school officials and local police will continue to work together and remain vigilant against any threat or threatening rumor involving their schools and students".

Legan also says they are encouraging students that "if you see something, say something" and they "place the safety of their students and staff as their highest priority".

