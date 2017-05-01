Shots fired near University of Akron

University of Akron sent out a warning alert to students Monday afternoon after shots were fired near the campus.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. at Power and Kirn Streets.

School officials say a silver Pontiac was traveling east on Power Street and stopped at the intersection of Kirn Street. A gold Mitsubishi Galant was behind the Pontiac.

One or more people in the Pontiac leaned out of the windows and shot at the Galant. Both cars continued east on Power Street, north on Spicer and then east on Gage Street.

Nobody was injured and there is no description of the shooter.

If you have any information, please contact Akron police.

