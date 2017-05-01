Cavs playoffs tickets going for the low-low

According to TicketIQ, there's currently about 7,500 tickets on the secondary market for the Cavs home games of the series. The cheapest available ticket for Monday's Game 1 is currently $38, while Wednesday's Game 2 is available from $29 ($1 Below Face Value). Should the series extend, the cheapest tickets for Game 5 and Game 7 are $38 and $60 respectively. All listings can be found HERE.

This marks the Cavs Cheapest Conference Semi-Final matchup since LeBron's return to Cleveland.

The cheapest ticket for last year's series vs Atlanta was $48 and the cheapest for 2015's Semifinals vs the Bulls were $74.

Limited tickets are still available directly through the Cavs, with ticket prices ranging from $30-$3,640.

Things are vastly different up in Toronto, the cheapest available ticket on the resale market is $118.

