Florida sex offender arrested in Cleveland's Public Square

The U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Brian Buttolph, 27, last week in Cleveland's Public Square. Buttolph was wanted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department for sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12.

Investigators in Florida gathered information that Buttolph moved to Cleveland shortly after the assault took place and a warrant was issued on April 18.

At noon on Friday, April 27, Buttolph was spotted and arrested near West 6th Street and Superior Avenue.

He will remain at the Cuyahoga County Jail until he can be extradited back to Florida to face his charges.

