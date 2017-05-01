Police searching for man who fired shots into house full of kids

Akron police are looking for Jearron Waters.

He's accused of shooting at a woman and a man sitting on the porch of a home in the 200 block of Gordon Drive.

The couple told officers Waters, 28, came over over around 1 a.m. Sunday and started shooting. They also said there were four small children inside of the house at the time, including Waters' six-month-old child.

No one was injured.

Waters is a black male, 5’03” and 130 lbs and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Jearron Waters whereabouts is asked to contact our department.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.