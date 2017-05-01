Off-duty police officer involved in Cleveland party shooting

Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that took place at a party Sunday night.

It happened outside the Hot Cards building near East 24th and Superior. A pair of off-duty Cleveland police officers were providing security at the location.

Police said there was an altercation inside the venue and a few men were escorted out.

Officers said they later heard several shots and the sounds of a vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed. Police say a man fired several shots from a white vehicle and one of the off-duty officers returned fire.

Cortez Walker, 25, was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and eventually arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

