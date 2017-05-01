Off-duty police officer involved in Cleveland party shooting - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Off-duty police officer involved in Cleveland party shooting

File photo (Source: WOIO) File photo (Source: WOIO)
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that took place at a party Sunday night.

It happened outside the Hot Cards building near East 24th and Superior. A pair of off-duty Cleveland police officers were providing security at the location.

Police said there was an altercation inside the venue and a few men were escorted out.

Officers said they later heard several shots and the sounds of a vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed. Police say a man fired several shots from a white vehicle and one of the off-duty officers returned fire.

Cortez Walker, 25, was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and eventually arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly