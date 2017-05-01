Facebook founder visits Ohio family, talks politics

Newton Falls, Ohio has a population of 4,600. It’s not the type of place someone would expect to meet one of the most recognizable names in the world.

About a week ago, Dan Moore got a call from a man he didn’t know, asking if he was open to meeting his boss for dinner.

“I was like, 'Um, can you tell me more?'” Dan Moore, Sr. said.

The man told Moore about 90 percent of Americans use his product.

“I said, 'You tell your boss he's more than welcome to come to Newton Falls,'” Moore, Sr. said.

From then on, it was a big guessing game.

Danny Moore, Jr. said they tried to come up with a list of possibilities. They thought it might have been Mark Zuckerberg.

"We're all like, 'No way,' it's not Mark Zuckerberg," Moore, Sr. said.

Moore, Sr. has been active politically and has been interviewed many times about the past presidential election. He guesses that's why his family was chosen.

“We did talk a little about politics,” Moore Sr. said.

About 15 minutes before Zuckerberg arrived, the family was told who would be coming for dinner. They sat down and talked for about two hours.

Moore said Zuckerberg made one thing clear, Zuckerberg is not going to run for president in 2020.

