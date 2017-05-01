Murder victim's attorney pleads guilty to other charges

Murdered Cleveland Clinic nurse Aliza Sherman’s attorney pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of inducing panic and to a misdemeanor count of falsification. He faces three years behind bars.

Gregory Moore was representing Sherman before she was murdered back on March 24, 2013. No one has been arrested in her murder.

Sherman’s case has been in the headlines since a hooded person was seen running from outside Moore’s office in downtown Cleveland. She was stabbed multiple times near the intersection of East 12th street and Hamilton.

A police investigation revealed that on the day she was killed, Moore sent messages to her cellphone before and after the killing.

