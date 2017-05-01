Cavs handily defeat Raptors to take 1-0 series lead

Before stepping onto the court Monday, it had been a while since the Cleveland Cavaliers played a playoff basketball game.

The team swept the Indiana Pacers in four games to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Many were wondering whether the Cavs would be rusty heading into the second-round opener against the Toronto Raptors at The Q.

That certainly didn't appear to be the case, as the Cavs jumped out to an early lead. The first-quarter spurt was capitalized by LeBron James committing what seemed to be an attempted act of vandalism, nearly ripping the rim off the backboard with a breakaway off-the-backboard feed from Kyrie Irving.

The Cavs didn't stop there, handily defeating the Raptors 116-105 to take a 1-0 series lead.

