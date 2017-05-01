Unclear if rim wronged Iman Shumpert's family in some way given ferocity of 1st quarter slam

After the first quarter of Game 1 of the Cavaliers/Raptors series, Cleveland was up 30 to 18.

The most notable of those 30 points was likely a pair thrown down by Iman Shumpert.

Like something out of a Quad City DJ's song, Shumpert's dunk could easily qualify as a "space kaboom" by anybody's standards.

You can watch it for yourself below:

The Cavs came into the series well rested after sweeping the Pacers in four games.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.