DeShone Kizer's trip to watch the Cavs went slightly better than Mitchell Trubisky's trip to watch the Bulls

The Cleveland Cavaliers opened up Round 2 play against the Toronto Raptors on Monday at The Q, and one of the Browns' new draft picks was greeted warmly by the home crowd.

Kizer, a quarterback born in Toledo who played his college ball at Notre Dame, was taken in the second round of the NFL draft this past week.

He was on hand at The Q on Monday night to watch Game 1 of the Cavs/Raptors series.

DeShone Kizer receives warm welcome at Q pic.twitter.com/cHbYvbKAlY — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) May 1, 2017

Mentor's own Mitchell Trubisky was taken No. 2 overall by the Chicago Bears.

He recently attended a game between the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics (a Round 1 NBA playoff match up).

It didn't go so well.

Rough day in Chicago. Bulls down 21 and their first-round draft pick QB Trubisky is here and getting booed. Oof. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) April 29, 2017

Mitchell Trubisky was just shown on the video boards inside the United Center, and a chorus of boos initially greeted him. Wow. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) April 29, 2017

Poor Mitch.

Several of the Browns' Round 1 picks also had pleasant first trips to Cleveland as members of the Dawg Pound, throwing out ceremonial first pitches at a recent Cleveland Indians game.

