12-year-old girl hit by bullet after fight breaks out on Cleveland's east side

A 12-year-old girl was shot in the foot Monday evening in Cleveland.

The incident took place on Kempton Avenue, south of the intersection of East 105th and St. Clair.

Police say the child was not the target.

She was hit by a bullet from a fight-turned-shooting a couple of doors down, they said.

