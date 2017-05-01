Musicians sought for movie scene to be filmed May 16 in Cleveland area

While filming movie in CLE, McConaughey meets deputies in Lorain County (Source: Lorain County Sheriff's Department Facebook)

Sony Pictures, Studio 8, and Detroit City Productions are searching for musicians to start work immediately in preparation for a scene that's scheduled to film May 16 in and around the Cleveland area.

Interested talent would need to be available from now until the shoot date.

Production is casting the following individuals to build a seven-piece band consisting of:

Drummer, African American Male

Bass player, African American Male

Lead vocals, African American Male and Female options

Backing vocals, Two singers, African American Females (who will also play tambourine, clap when not singing)

Rhythm guitar, African American Male

Keyboard player, African American Male

All interested candidates should send a current snapshot of themselves along with their height, weight, age, and music experience to the following email addresses:

wbrcasting.midwest@gmail.com

wbrcasting.midwest.assistant@gmail

