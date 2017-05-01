Sorry Cavs fans, Khloe and Tristan are still going strong

Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Toronto. (Source: WOIO)

Over the weekend numerous media outlets, from Mediatakeout to Sports Illustrated, reported that Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian were taking a break from their relationship.

They all had different reasons for the split. Some said 'Double T' wanted to focus on the Cavs and the playoffs while others claimed he was getting back cozy with his ex-girlfriend/baby mama Jordan Craig. And to fuel even more speculation, Khloe tweeted about herself and it included the phrase 'Revenge Body' (whatever that means).

Shooting for Revenge Body all weekend and week! Very exciting!!! ???????? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 24, 2017

So much for that, the sigh of relief breathed by Cavs fans all over 'The Land' was cut short Monday night as Khloe was spotted at Game 1 of the Cavs/Raptors series in her usual seat, under the basket, closest to the hometeam's bench, cheering her man on!

The "alleged" breakup between DoubleT and Khloe K didn't last very long. She was spotted at Mon. game in her regular seat. #DefendtheLand pic.twitter.com/Gyed8EX0fq — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) May 1, 2017

Welp Cavs fans, so much for wishful thinking because it looks like Khloe K. is here to stay...for now anyway.

The Cavs play the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals Wednesday, back at the Q. Game time is at 7 p.m. We'll be there to #defendtheland and we're pretty sure Khloe will be there too, #defendingherman.

